Tumelo Madlala has told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria how he went into the room where the former Orlando Pirates keeper, Senzo Meyiwa, had been kept after he was declared dead and asked him, “Senzo, is this what called me to come to Joburg for?”

On Tuesday, Madlala told the court that Meyiwa had sent him money the day before to travel to Johannesburg the following day where he was picked up by Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo and Mthokozisi Twala in Spruitview at about 5pm on the fateful Sunday.

A few hours later, Madlala was at the Botshelong Hospital standing next to Meyiwa’s lifeless body crying.

He says when they arrived the hospital, Meyiwa was taken away on a stretcher while they remained in the waiting area of the hospital before a nurse returned to break the news that the late former Bafana Bafana keeper was no more.

He says it was at this point that he kissed Meyiwa on his forehead, while Kelly removed a watch from his hand.

Madlala says at this point there were already a lot of people who had come out to the hospital, including Senzo’s wife, Mandisa as well as his teammates from Orlando Pirates.

An argument between Mandisa and Kelly ensued which became physical.

The amount of blood coming out of Senzo Meyiwa’s gunshot came into question in court on Wednesday.

At the beginning of proceedings, Madlala told the court that blood was not flowing from the wound when he found Meyiwa lying on his left side in the sitting room after he had come out of the bedroom in which he had run into for safety when the gun went off.

However, he later told the court that he was given a face cloth to use to put pressure on the gun wound as they were driving to the hospital because there was a lot of blood and the newspapers they had in the car had blood.

This is expected to be one of the focus points for the defense during cross-examination after statements read to the two previous witnesses, Thabo Mosia and Patrick Mthethwa, suggested there was water on the floor as neighbour Maggie Phiri cleaned the crime scene.

Mosia has conceded in court that during his visit to the scene he never examined the blood in the car and both witnesses had testified to seeing blood splatters on the floor in the house.

Madlala has told the court when he emerged from the bedroom to find everyone calling out Meyiwa’s name, there were already people, whom he thought were neighbours, on the scene and helped them carry the former Orlando Pirates keeper to the car.

The trial continues.