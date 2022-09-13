The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will continue on Wednesday. The trial adjourned early on Tuesday after a tearful Tumelo Madlala testified about that fateful night when Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead.

Madlala is one of the people, who were in the Khumalo home that night. He testified that he heard a gunshot, while Senzo was pinning an intruder against a wall.

Five men are on trial in the Pretoria High Court for the murder of Meyiwa at the home of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s mother in Vosloorus in 2014.

State’s Advocate, George Baloyi, asked for the matter to be adjourned until Wednesday. “My lord, I wonder if it’s not the appropriate time to take an adjournment just to allow the witness to compose himself till tomorrow, my lord,” says Baloyi.

Meyiwa’s friend testifies:

Details around the circumstances leading to the death of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper began to emerge in court on Tuesday.

Madlala, who is among the people who were present, says two men walked into the Khumalo house while they were sitting in the lounge that evening.

He says Longwe Twala, the then-boyfriend of Kelly Khumalo’s sister, quickly attacked one of the suspects before running out of the house, while Meyiwa’s girlfriend, Kelly, ran to the bedroom. Madlala says he then heard a gunshot, while Senzo was pinning the second man against a wall in the kitchen.

Madlala, tears showing in his eyes, says, “When I came out of the bedroom I could hear everyone calling Senzo’s name. I went into the sitting room and I saw Senzo lying between the couch and the TV stand.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 13, 2022

Madlala further explains that “As I saw Senzo standing there my intention was to go out because the kitchen door was right there. When I got there, I saw Senzo pressing this person against the wall, and I also hit him with a fist. While this person was pressed against the wall, that’s when a shot went off.”

Madlala: I went into the room and there were a lot of clothes and blankets and that is where I hid my phone. I wanted to go out through the window but there were burglar bars. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 13, 2022

Earlier in the day, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, banned the broadcasts or recordings of the proceedings after journalists sought comments from Madlala outside the court. The State raised concerns about this, saying Madlala was petrified and ran from journalists.

“And because of that witness who ran as if running for dear life this morning, that witness cannot testify until that issue is dealt with. We are not going to experience delays because people knowingly came here and chose to behave as they did and therefore it means to me those who are responsible are going to step out of the courtroom. They are going to where the issue is going to be thrashed out whilst we don’t wait, whilst we proceed with this case.” says Maumela.

The SABC, eNCA and Newsroom Africa have since apologised and have been allowed back in court. The trial continues.

Video – Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial continues: