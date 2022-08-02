Security has been beefed-up at the Saselamani Stadium outside Malamulele in Limpopo, where the funeral service of Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Moses Maluleke is under way.

Fifty-six-year-old Maluleke who was also African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary in the Vhembe Region, was gunned down two weeks ago at his home in Xikundu village.

Two men accused of killing Maluleke were remanded in custody on Monday at the Saselemane Magistrate’s Court.

The third suspect is still on the run.

Maluleke’s body has arrived at the stadium and he will be buried later on Tuesday.

Collins Chabane municipality spokesperson Robert Mathye outlines the funeral program.

“The program will be directed by [Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs] MEC Basikopo Makamu and ANC Deputy Chairperson in Limpopo Florence Radzilani. According to the program, Limpopo Premier [Stan Mathabatha] will deliver the eulogy, so we expect a lot. We are also expecting some members from the national government to be here,” adds Mathye.

Meanwhile, two suspects arrested in connection with the murder made their first court appearance in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Monday.

The suspects are aged between 30 and 50.

The video below is the proceedings of the funeral service: