The funeral service of the Collins Chabane Mayor Moses Maluleke is under way at the Saselamani Stadium, outside Malamulele, Limpopo.

Maluleke was gunned down two weeks ago at Xikundu village by three suspected gunmen who also wounded his 18-year-old son.

Mourners including members of the community from the Collins Chabane municipal area, the bereaved Maluleke family, African National Congress (ANC) leadership, traditional and religious leaders have arrived at the Salelamani Stadium, to pay their last respects to the late Mayor.

Fifty-six-year-old Maluleke who was affectionately known as ‘Big Moss’ was also ANC Deputy Secretary in the Vhembe region.

Limpopo Community Safety MEC Polly Boshielo says more arrests were imminent.

Boshielo made the assurance at Maluleke’s memorial service in Malamulele.

Maluleke will be buried at Xikundu village later on Tuesday.

The video below is reporting on the memorial service of Moses Maluleke:

Suspects arrested

Meanwhile, two suspects arrested in connection with the murder made their first court appearance in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Monday.

The suspects are aged between 30 and 50.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says investigations are still continuing.

“Three suspects aged between 30 and 50, who were arrested for allegedly killing the Mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality and injuring his son at Xikundu village under Saselemani policing area, faces charges of murder and attempted murder.”

“The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant [General] Thembi Hadebe has commended the team for arresting the suspects. Police investigations are continuing.”