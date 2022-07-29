Limpopo Police have arrested three suspects for the murder of Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor, Moses Maluleke.

The mayor was shot and killed at his home at Xikundu village, outside Malamulele more than a week ago.

According to Police, three armed men entered the mayor’s home and demanded money. The suspects then shot the mayor and his 18-year-old son and fled the scene.

The mayor died instantly, while his son sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

‘Family still in shock’

Last week, the Maluleke’s family said it is devastated by the brutal murder of the mayor. The family has described Maluleke as a humble man who loved his family.

Family representative, Shadrack Maluleke says, “As the family, we are still shocked and devastated by the brutal killing of our brother. What makes this very difficult as family is that we don’t know what the motives of this brutal killing was. And besides that, we are just pinning our hopes on the investigation by the South African Police Services that is going to shed light on terms of what the motives of this killing were. But to be honest, we are unable to cope with what happened.”

CCTV cameras

Meanwhile, Limpopo Premier Stanely Mathabatha says Maluleke’s murder has raised concerns around the security of mayors in the province. It has emerged that CCTV cameras and electric fence at Maluleke’s house were tempered with during the incident.

Mathabatha says, “In our first meeting that we are going to meet with the MEC and the Executive Committee, we are going to discuss about this. It is important, is very, very critical that we need to up the security because we thought, they’ve got sufficiency security, but this has just exposed. They don’t have sufficient security.”

