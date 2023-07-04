The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it will institute disciplinary processes against its members who allegedly assaulted a motorist and passengers on a highway in Johannesburg.

A video is doing the rounds on social media, showing a VIP protection police unit assaulting people on the N1 highway, near Woodmead.

The national police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, says they are engaging with the alleged victims.

“I can confirm to you that we have already traced these victims in Gauteng. We have reached out to them and we are busy with engagements to encourage them to open cases against these particular members and to obtain their statement.”

“We will be instituting departmental processes against these members. We have established that the vehicles seen on that video and the members who assaulted the men are SAPS members,” adds Mathe.

The audio file below is reporting more on the story: