The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched an investigation after a video showing what appears to be heavily armed members of the VIP protection unit, allegedly assaulting three men on the N1 in Johannesburg.

In the video which has since gone viral on social media, armed officers in plain clothes can be seen taking turns kicking the men while they lie helpless next to the highway.

The video has sparked fierce criticism from the public, with some calling for the officers to be removed from the police force.

These are apparently VIP protection cops…happened in JHB. pic.twitter.com/fgSNNpyK7s — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 3, 2023

Some are calling on the assaulted men to launch a civil claim against the SAPS.

National Police Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says the police were tracing the victims to get statements on the matter.

Mathe adds that a preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicles in the video belonged to the police and the perpetrators were police members.

National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola condemned the conduct of his members.

“Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them, in a responsible and controlled manner. Such action cannot be condoned regardless of the circumstances,” adds Masemola.

It is unclear as to what led to the men being attacked.

In November 2022, SAPS announced that it had paid out nearly R1-billion in civil claims over the past two years.