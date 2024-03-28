Sanral enhances road infrastructure for Easter Weekend safety

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has affirmed that improvements to road infrastructure on national roads have been implemented to ensure safety ahead of the Easter weekend.

With Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and North West anticipated to experience high traffic volumes as thousands of travellers embark on journeys, Sanral has taken proactive measures.

Operations and Maintenance Manager for Sanral in the Northern Region, Madoda Mthembu says, “In terms of us contributing to road safety, we ensured, for example, that our roads on national roads are free of potholes in the four provinces. We’ve revitalised the road markings, making them bright and visible at night. Additionally, we ensured that road signage is in place and clearly visible.”

Below is the full interview with Madoda Mthembu:

Meanwhile, Limpopo traffic authorities say they are expecting high traffic volumes on the N1 and R101 roads later today.

Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says they have deployed officers accordingly.

“We have deployed traffic law enforcement officers at critical points to manage the flow of traffic but also keep track of traffic violations. Motorists are urged to drive with caution, be courteous to each other, and maintain a safe following distance at all times.”

