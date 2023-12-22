Traffic volumes increase on major routes in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Traffic volumes have started to increase on the N1 between Kranskop and Polokwane in Limpopo.

Scores of travellers head to the province for the festive season holidays.

Several crashes have been reported on the N1, with two deaths in one of them.

Travellers say they witnessed a crash.

One says, “I was actually sleeping when I heard people screaming. That’s when I saw the car which was about to roll over, but luckily it was able to stop in time. I then saw a tyre coming towards the bus and it hit the bus and that’s why we are here.”

Another traveller says, “We got stuck for two hours. We are driving from Gauteng to Mokopane, we took R101 road to the N1 again, what transpired there is an accident. We are actually travelling in three vehicles, the other two are ahead of us, so they called us to notify us of the accident.”

The Limpopo Transport Department says its traffic officers will continue to mount roadblocks in the province throughout the festive season.

Transport MEC Florence Radzilani says, “As we speak now, almost 12 vehicles have been impounded and 41 people have been issued with warrants of arrest, so we want to thank our officials both traffic officers and the police.”

VIDEO: N1 crash in Limpopo claims two lives, six others injured:



In the Eastern Cape, five people were killed and three others seriously injured in a collision between two vehicles on the R75 between Kariega and Graaff Reinet.

Reporting by Vutivi Maluleke