Traffic volumes pick up on Limpopo’s N1

As travellers return from their festive break, traffic volumes on Limpopo’s N1 South have started picking up. The New Year has welcomed thousands of citizens back to Gauteng and other provinces.

Limpopo recorded 88 road fatalities since the beginning of the festive season.

Traffic on the N1 South in Limpopo started picking up as holidaymakers from Limpopo and other parts of the SADC region, are on their way back to various destinations.

With many still having a couple of days left to enjoy the holidays, some travellers have decided to get an early start.

“We are travelling in a family car so that whenever we feel like we are tired we must rest; we must eat; so that we can drive safely on the road. It’s not bad; just a few traffic cops here and there. It’s been quite smooth and a few people on the road,” says one of the travellers.

Control Provincial Inspector in Limpopo, Elizabeth Malapile, expects a further uptick in traffic volumes, later this week. “In the morning, it was quiet, but now it is starting to pick up. So, we can expect more traffic flow in the afternoon around two o’clock until in the evening. So, motorists are going back to their normal places, to their workplaces, so traffic flow will increase definitely.”

Malapile says more traffic is expected throughout the week:

An increase in traffic volumes is expected over the weekend as more people make their way back home ahead of the re-opening of schools, work, and businesses.