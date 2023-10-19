Ramaphosa to welcome Dutch King on state visit

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to host King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria today.

The King’s trip follows the visit by the country’s then-Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark in June.

The visit comes in the wake of the Netherlands’ expressed interest in forging strategic collaborations with South Africa, particularly in the domains of green hydrogen and renewable energy.

This aspiration for partnership arrives at a critical juncture when South Africa grapples with persistent challenges in maintaining a stable energy supply.

Rutte’s visit served as a testament to the growing international interest in exploring avenues of cooperation with South Africa across various sectors.

During his visit, Rutte, who later resigned from his position in July, was accompanied by key representatives from prominent Dutch institutions. The accompanying delegation included the CEOs of the Port of Rotterdam, Invest International, an organization specializing in project financing, and Gasunie, the entity responsible for the management and operation of the gas transmission network in the Netherlands.