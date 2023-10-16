Green hydrogen industry can create over 370 000 jobs: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says green hydrogen has the potential to significantly grow the country’s economy and create thousands of jobs.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the second Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town. The summit aims to create awareness, form partnerships and source funding to use green hydrogen.

The production of green hydrogen involves using solar power to split water into oxygen and hydrogen. Green hydrogen can then be used in energy-intensive industries like iron smelting.

The Eastern, Northern and the Western Cape have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in developing green hydrogen.

Ramaphosa again emphasised the potential of South Africa as a global leader in the production, use and export of green hydrogen.

“It has been estimated that the green hydrogen economy has the potential to add 3.6% to our GDP by 2050 approximately create, minimum 370 000 jobs. Given in South Africa, where jobs are scarce and unemployment high, no mean feat, major boost.”