African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa, National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General candidate, Bejani Chauke have been accused of vote buying during the 55th National Conference of the ANC earlier this month.

An ANC member from KwaZulu-Natal, T. Mdletshe has written a scathing letter to the ANC Electoral Chairperson, Kgalema Motlanthe accusing the incumbent leadership of buying votes at the NASREC conference.

Mdletshe adds that the outcome of the conference could have been different if vote buying didn’t take place at the conference.

The scathing letter directed to Kgalema Motlanthe points out how Ramaphosa, Mantashe and Chauke bought votes at the ANC 55th National Conference. However, both Fikile Mbalula, Secretary-general of the ANC and Motlanthe are yet to confirm receipt of this letter dated 26th of December.

The author, Mdletshe could not be reached for comment to elaborate on the letter he wrote to the Electoral Committee of the ANC.

Ramaphosa defeated former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize with 2 476 votes against 1 897.

ANC responds to allegations of vote buying at its 55th National Conference: Chief Matsila