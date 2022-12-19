<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ANC’s Electoral Commission is expected to release the results of the vote for the party’s top seven leaders at any time.

The ANC’s 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, has seen the completion of vote counting and the beginning of the verification process.