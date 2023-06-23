ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to deliver the closing address at the 9th ANC Provincial Conference in the Western Cape on Sunday.

The start of the conference at the Cape Town Convention Centre has been delayed this morning due to the late registration of delegates.

It’s now expected to start this afternoon when ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, will deliver the opening keynote address.

Today marks the beginning of the ANC Western Cape Provincial Conference where our Secretary General, Comrade Fikile Mbalula will deliver the keynote address.#ANCWC pic.twitter.com/MRxBMiSCzb — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 23, 2023

ANC spokesperson, Sifiso Mtsweni, says they are processing the Southern Cape region before they start.

“I can confirm that indeed the president will be closing the conference on Sunday. You would remember with this president it operates differently, he’s been closing conferences of provinces while the Secretary-General will open the conference that is confirmed as well, I think now it is a convention that the President closes and doesn’t open,” says Mtsweni.