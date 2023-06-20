The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape announced the party’s readiness to host its 9th Provincial Conference in Cape Town this coming weekend.

Convenor of the Interim Committee, Lerumo Kalako, says after facing many challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the party will host the conference and prepare for next year’s general elections.

Kalako says the conference will run from the 23rd to the 25th of July at the International Convention Centre.

“The ANC in the province is now ready to hold its elective conference. We are ready to discuss a variety of issues contained in our discussion documents which will be released this week. We are ready to allow our structures to elect leaders of their own choosing who will immediately carry the task of giving politically administrative support into the structures in the province. The incoming leadership will also lead efforts towards elections. This conference will be discussing in a closed session our approach towards elections.” says Kalako.

ANC has until Wednesday to release its complete cadre deployment committee records to the DA

Meanwhile Legal Analyst, Benedict Phiri says that while the ANC is obliged to comply with the court judgment ordering it to hand over its cadre deployment committee records, it has options.

Phiri made these assertions after the Democratic Alliance (DA) said that the governing party had until Wednesday to hand over the records, following an ex-tempore (oral) judgment from the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg last week which dismissed the ANC’s bid to appeal an earlier ruling stating that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal.

The ruling ordered the release of the committee records dating back to January 1, 2013, within five days.

As the deadline draws closer, Phiri explains the options available to the ANC.

“The implication of the the order is that that ANC is obliged to with the terms of the order and therefore hand over the cadre deployment records within five days of the order unless of course it can arrange differently with the DA, or seek an indulgence from the DA or it files an application at the supreme court of appeal for leave to appeal to that court. If the ANC does not do any of the above, if it doesn’t file for an application at the SCA or arrange for an indulgence from the DA it could invite a contempt of court application,” says Phiri.