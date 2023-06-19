The clock is ticking for the ANC as the DA says it has until Wednesday to release its complete cadre deployment committee records to the official opposition. This follows last week’s judgment in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissing the ANC’s bid to appeal an earlier ruling ordering it to hand over its records.

The DA expects to be in possession of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee records on Wednesday. This follows an ex-tempore (oral) judgment from the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg last week Tuesday which dismissed the ANC’s bid to appeal an earlier ruling.

The court found that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal of the judgment ordering it to hand over its records within five days.

DA MP, Leon Schreiber, who initially lodged the application in terms of Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) says, “The DA has conferred with our lawyers and it is our understanding that the five days in this ruling refers to five working days which means that that the ANC has until Wednesday to hand over all of these documents so that the DA can make them public and show how the cadre deployment committee, while President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chair of the committee, caused corruption, state capture and the collapsed service delivery around us.”

The ANC previously told the SABC that it was studying the judgment and exploring legal recourse, which would be communicated soon.

The governing party is yet to elaborate on the matter but legal analyst, Benedict Phiri says that the implication of the order is that the ANC is obliged to comply with the terms of the order, but it has options.

“The implication of the order is that that the ANC is obliged to (comply) with the terms of the order and therefore, hand over the cadre deployment records within five days of the order unless, of course, it can arrange differently with the DA, or seek an indulgence from the DA or it files an application at the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal to that court. If the ANC does not do any of the above, if it doesn’t file for an application at the SCA or arrange for an indulgence from the DA it could invite a contempt of court application.”

This matter forms part of the DA ‘s bigger pursuit to have cadre deployment, a long-standing policy of the ANC declared unconstitutional. Judgment in that bid is reserved.

