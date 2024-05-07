Ramaphosa conveys condolences following George building collapse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the families and friends of people who died after the collapse of a multi-storey building in George in the Western Cape.

The death toll currently stands at five amid concerns that it could rise.

About 51 workers are still unaccounted for while 24 people have been rescued.

Ramaphosa says the aim of the investigations into the cause of the incident is to bring closure to the bereaved families and the community, as well as prevent a repeat of the disaster.

Calls for inquiry

Meanwhile, the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the province has called on the Labour and Employment Department to institute an independent inquiry into the building collapse.

SACP Provincial Spokesperson, Lizwi Gegula says the inquiry should focus on whether there was compliance with all applicable construction regulations.

Gegula says those responsible for the collapse should be held accountable.

He says the provincial SACP has pledged its solidarity with the workers involved in the tragedy.

