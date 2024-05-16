AVBOB offers free burials for George collapse victims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African funeral home which has offered to bury those killed in the George building collapse at no charge, says they have received 25 deceased workers at their premises.

AVBOB spokesperson Gert Niehaus says they will be doing all the funerals in SA for free.

“Traveling costs will be the family’s responsibility. For foreign cases we’ll be supplying coffins, doing the embalming, and getting all the proper documentation ready for the families to transport their loved ones across the border. The transport costs will be their responsibility and AVBOB will also have special prices for transport in SA as well as over borders.”

On Thursday afternoon, the funeral home took another body to the site for a cultural ceremony.

33 people have been confirmed dead so far, with the death toll expected to rise. 19 people are still unaccounted for.

Condolences

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the disaster. The President has praised the teams that worked together day and night since the disaster struck last week.

He says he was reassured by the work being done that the country was more than capable of handling big disasters.