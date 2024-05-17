SAPS officially takes over George building collapse investigation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The George Municipality says police have officially taken over the investigation into the cause of the building collapse, which claimed the lives of 33 workers over a week ago.

Spokesperson, Chantal Edwards says the municipality will in the course of the day cease their search and rescue operations at the site.

Edwards says, “The public is advised that official investigations into the incident are being undertaken by SAPS, the Department of Labour, the Department of Infrastructure, and an independent structural engineering firm appointed by the Western Cape Government. Speculation and possible causes by unofficial ‘experts’ could impact negatively on the official investigation. The public is requested to refrain from spreading malicious rumours and/or fake news,” says Edwards.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development has indicated that a comprehensive range of services will continue to be made available to the affected families for a minimum of six months.

VIDEO: President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the George building collapse site:

