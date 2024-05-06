Workers remain trapped after building collapse in George

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Emergency services across the Western Cape are on their way to George to assist in the rescue of trapped workers, following the collapse of a building under construction.

The building, on the corner of York and Victoria Streets, collapsed earlier this afternoon. George Mayor Leon van Wyk says many workers have already been rescued and dozens more are believed to be trapped underneath the rubble.

“So, you’ve got rescue teams already working on site to try and cover where they’ve heard calls from people. What we’re trying to do is to get in as much rescue equipment as possible. There are cranes on their way from Mossel Bay and equipment and further rescue teams from Worcester and Cape Town on their way to here.”