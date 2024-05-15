Cultural ceremony held on site of George building collapse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There has been a cultural ceremony on site of the building which collapsed in George in the Western Cape more than a week ago. The body of one of the workers, 59-year-old Andile Magxwalisa, was brought to the site.

He was one of the 81 people working when the multi-storey building collapsed over a week ago.

Magxwalisa’s remains will now be taken to the Eastern Cape for burial.

The death toll in the disaster stands at 33, with 19 people still unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, the formal identification process has been completed by the victim identification centre and forensic pathology service.

Eighteen victims – 14 males and 4 females – have been identified, of which 7 are South African, 3 Zimbabwean, 5 Malawian, 2 Mozambican and 1 person from Lesotho.

