Death toll now stands at four following George building collapse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The George Municipality in the Western Cape says the death toll now stands at four following the collapse of the multi-storey construction building on Monday.

Municipal spokesperson, Chantel Edwards-Klose, says 24 people have been removed from the rubble and 51 others are still accounted for.

She says there are currently three teams of rescue personnel working in three different areas within the site.

Edwards-Klose says the humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, is also on-site lending their support.

She says the tragedy struck just after 2 o’clock on Monday while 75 construction workers were on site.

Furthermore, she asked motorists and pedestrians to find alternative travel routes and avoid the area near the construction site. “Victoria Street remains closed for access at the York Street intersection, as well as midway down the street which means the Victoria Street gate to the George Municipal Building is not accessible to pedestrians or vehicles,” Edwards-Klose explains.

George Building Collapse I Mayor Leon Van Wyk weighs in:

UPDATE: George Municipality reports that about 70 people were on site when the building collapsed. 22 people have been rushed to hospital “throughout the province.” 80 rescue personnel on site, more teams expected from Cape Town Worcester #GeorgeBuildingCollapse #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/f9LeSB858q — Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) May 6, 2024