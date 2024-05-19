Death toll in George building collapse rises to 34

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The death toll in the George building collapse in the Western Cape has risen to 34 after another person died in hospital. The collapse occurred nearly two weeks ago.

Twenty-eight people survived the construction site collapse.

George building collapse | Rescue and recovery operations now over:

The Labour Department’s Chief Inspector in the Western Cape, David Esau, says Neo Victoria Developments who are the developers of the building that collapsed at George in the Western Cape are now in charge of securing the site, while police are busy with their investigations.

The Labour Department will take over the site once the police have concluded their operations. Esau says they have been doing administrative investigations and have urged all family members of those who were injured or died in the collapse to register with the department for compensation and assistance with repatriation.

“We have a social security fund, the workman’s compensation fund as well as UIF. They both make provision for death benefits so families can claim. I must mention this that even foreigners could qualify for this even if the employees were not registered. We will then regain the monies from the employers and that’s one of the reasons why we are doing this work administratively to get them registered and have these people pay out.”

George Building Collapse I President Ramaphosa arrives at the site to meet families, officials: