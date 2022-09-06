The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) says the fire at the Legal Practice Council building in Pretoria on Monday morning did not spread to the High Court.

One person was arrested for suspected arson following the fire that gutted parts of the building located at 123 Paul Kruger Street.

Thami Mchunu from the department says court proceedings continued uninterrupted

“The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is aware of a fire that broke out at the Legal Practice Council building. It is worth noting that the fire did not spread over to the North Gauteng High Court building which is situated right next to the Legal Practice Council building. None of the buildings that are under the custodianship of DPWI were affected by the fire outbreak.”

Charles Mabaso spokesperson for Tshwane Emergency Services says 4 people have been treated on scene, two of which are suspected arsonists who were allegedly beat up by security.

Tshwane Emergency Services firefighters say they arrived on the scene to find part of the building alight with heavy smoke billowing from multiple floors.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso says six offices, on different floors were on fire and all occupants were safely evacuated.

Mabaso says, “Two patients were treated with bruises and another two were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital. The Gauteng Emergency Medical Services assessed a further four patients and released them on scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined as much as on-scene reports by security officers come out to say suspects arson. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation.”