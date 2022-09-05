One person has been arrested for suspected arson following a fire that gutted parts of a building near the High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Firefighters have managed to extinguish the blaze. Two people including a diabetic person are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I Fire breaks out near the High Court in Pretoria

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Tshwane Emergency Services Spokesperson, Charles Mabaso says the fire was from the ground floor to the third floor.

“We can confirm that the fire has been contained. The sound that you are hearing now is from our ventilation machine to ventilate the smoke out of the building. We have four patients on the scene that we are treating. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the fire on three floors – two offices on each floor. From ground to the third floor.”

#SenzoMeyiwa Charles Mabaso spokesperson for Tshwane Emergency Services says 4 people have been treated on scene, two of which are suspected arsonists who were allegedly beat up by security.#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/CTblM0v1li — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) September 5, 2022

The Legal Practice Council confirms one person has been arrested for suspected arson at its building which is right next door the High Court in Pretoria where the #SenzoMeyiwa murder trial is set to resume.#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/kDLlyIU1oY — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) September 5, 2022

The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, was set to resume in the High Court in Pretoria, on Monday morning when the fire broke out. Five men have been accused of shooting and killing Meyiwa during an alleged robbery in Vosloorus, in 2014. However, legal representatives have gone to Judge Chambers to assess how the fire will impact court proceedings. The case proceedings continue on Monday morning.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: 5 September 2022

#SenzoMeyiwa State Prosecutor George Baloyi announces in court that they are going to see Judge in his Chambers to check impact of the fire next door..#SABCNEWS — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) September 5, 2022

#SenzoMeyiwa Adv Zandile Mshololo plans to bring an application saying she only received the 2nd docket (which implicates the people in the house) during this trial.

In that application she will state her client (accused 5) would have pleaded differently.#SABCNEWS — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) September 5, 2022

Additional reporting by Chriselda Lewis