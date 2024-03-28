Putco attributes bus fire to prop shaft snap

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bus company Putco has disclosed that its preliminary investigation indicates the fire on one of its buses yesterday was triggered by a prop shaft snap, which struck the tyre and damaged the wiring beneath the bus.

The incident occurred as one of its buses was en route to Pretoria on the Moloto Road. Videos circulating on social media depict passengers evacuating the bus through the windows.

Thirty-two passengers were transported to various hospitals, with four of them categorised as critical.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu stated that investigations are currently underway.

Xulu explained, “According to the report we received, the driver reported hearing a noise underneath the bus while travelling to Irene in Centurion. Upon stopping the bus, both the driver and passengers observed smoke emanating from beneath the vehicle…”

“Panic ensued, and while some passengers attempted to exit the bus, others chose not to queue due to the urgency of the situation, opting instead to utilise our emergency exits, which are the windows,” Xulu added.

Oh man … Hopefully everyone made it out of the bus. Apparently this is en-route to Centurion. Check that your loved ones are ok if you know anyone who was travelling today. pic.twitter.com/yn84Mqjhbd — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) March 27, 2024