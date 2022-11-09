President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently meeting his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto in Nairobi.

The two leaders will strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and Kenya.

Ramaphosa is on a state visit to the east African nation.

President @CyrilRamaphosa's State Visit to Kenya includes a Business Forum to build investment and trade between South Africa and Kenya's new Administration.

Kenya is South Africa’s largest trading partner in Africa outside the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

In 2021, South Africa exported over R6 billion worth of goods to Kenya.

There are over 40 South African companies operating in Kenya with investment in the financial services.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by eight of his ministers.

