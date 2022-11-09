President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Nairobi Kenya for a state visit.

President Ramaphosa and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto will hold discussions on bilateral political and economic matters, regional and continental issues as well as international developments.

The heads of state will review the status of bilateral relations, including the implementation of the previous Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements.

South Africa values Kenya as a strategic partner.

Both countries, share common values and principles which guide their domestic as well as foreign policies.

The state visit will include a business forum consisting of the private sectors of South Africa and Kenya.

