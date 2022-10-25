The coronation of ninth AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will take place on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

This comes after the King participated in the ‘ukungena esibayeni ‘ ceremony, translated as ‘entering the kraal ‘ at KwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma in August. Before the ceremony, he took part in a ritual where he hunted and killed a lion.

Ahead of the ceremony, two court cases to stop the pre-coronation ceremony were dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court and two of his brothers contested him for the throne.

In March, President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised Misuzulu as King following the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini and the subsequent passing away of the Regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini in 2021.

Cultural expert and Professor in the School of Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihawukele Ngubane says, “We just had the first leg of the coronation, which was purely traditional where the King entered the royal kraal for traditional rituals. This one finalises the process and is the handing over of the certificate that endorses eligibility to lead the Zulu Nation, so it a very important final leg of the coronation.”

Below is the full podcast with Prof Ngubane: