An urgent application for an interdict to halt the pre-coronation ceremony of King Misuzulu Zulu kaZwelithini is being heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

AmaZulu princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma have filed court papers to interdict King Misuzulu Zulu kaZwelithini’s pre-coronation ceremony pending the outcome of the Supreme Court of Appeal application.

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted AmaZulu Queen Sibongile Zulu and her daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma leave to appeal a Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling that earlier dismissed her application to half of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate.

The princesses were challenging the validity of the late Amazulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will, claiming it was forged.

The court has ordered that they file separate applications to be heard by another court.

Queen Sibongile, the first Queen to the late king, based her claim to half of his estate on the fact that they were married in a civil union and in community of property in 1969.

In March, Judge Isaac Madondo had said in his ruling in the Pietermaritzburg High Court that the Queen’s application was premature.

