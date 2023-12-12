AmaZulu nation left without a King following court ruling: Expert

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Legal and cultural experts say once again, since the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini in March 2021, the AmaZulu nation is without a king.

This comes after the Pretoria High Court set aside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the new monarch earlier this week.

Judge Norman Davis has ordered Ramaphosa to institute an investigation in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders Act.

Handing down his ruling in the Pretoria High Court, Judge Norman Davis noted that the AmaZulu royal family – described as the fabric of traditional leadership in this nation – has been badly bruised and cracked by disputes over who should succeed the late monarch.

Judge Davis heard applications by Prince Mbonisi Zulu, brother of the late king and Prince Simakade Zulu, that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was not correctly appointed as the new monarch.

Reacting to the court’s ruling, Zulu cultural expert – Professor Musa Xulu – says the ruling is a disaster for the royal family and the AmaZulu nation. He says it means the amaZulu nation is currently without a king.

