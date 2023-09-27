The family of the late AmaZulu Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the late Prince’s stance that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is the rightful heir to the throne has not changed.

In a statement, the family condemns what it believes to be a manipulated video clip.

It says the clip insinuates that Prince Simakade was greeted with a salute only reserved for the King.

On Monday, Prince Simakade visited KwaPhindangene to pay homage to the late IFP leader’s family.

It happened a week after King Misuzulu kaZwelithini had visited the family.

Prince Simakade is challenging the decision to install King Misuzulu as the rightful monarch.

Spokesperson for the Buthelezi family, Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi says Prince Simakade was only welcomed and saluted as a Prince and not as a King.

“The only King to the Zulu nation is his Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. This is the King recognised by the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. What is worse, is that the voice inserted into the video sounds like that of Umntwana wakwaPhindangene.”

“Whoever is behind this, is not merely cruel, but savage to a brutal degree. For any one who who has seen and believed the falsified video, we wish to make it abundantly clear that we as the Buthelezi family, never received Prince Simakade as the King and never accorded him the status of a King. It would be inconceivable for our family to disrespect our late father in that way,” explains Ngqengelele Buthelezi.