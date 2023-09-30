AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called on Izinduna or Headmen to work with the Gauteng government in its fight against the rising scourge of crime in the province.

He was addressing the annual Umgubho Welembe, Royal Heritage Month celebrations, in Katlehong on Gauteng’s East Rand.

The gathering was attended by Izinduna, Amabhutho or troops, including traditional leaders and Gauteng government representatives.

He says the AmaZulu and other nations should not only come to Gauteng for economic opportunities but must also get involved in efforts towards the fight against crimes including the abuse of women and children.

“To Amabutho, when you witness crime and run away, you also are like that criminal that molests a child. Work together with police and soldiers.”