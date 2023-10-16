Court hears that AmaZulu King’s appointment was premature

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The High Court in Pretoria has heard argument that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Misuzulu kaZwelithini as King of the AmaZulu was premature.

King Misuzulu’s half-brother, Mbonisi ka Bhekuzulu’s lawyers are arguing in the application challenging the King’s appointment.

The application by Prince Simakade KaZwelithini Zulu and Prince Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu on behalf of some members of the Royal Family kicked off today.

They argue only the Royal Family can choose a king, not the President.

Advocate Thabani Masuku SC was arguing on behalf of Prince Mbonisi and says Ramaphosa should have waited for legal battles over the matter to end at the Constitutional Court.

“A president acting rationally and reasonably would have said if there is litigation in this matter I will stay away. When there is finality in the Constitutional Court and clarity because the Constitutional Court is final. So, at that point when they have a Constitutional Court judgment, that defines who the Royal Family is, that defines rights, then he would be in a position to do that.”