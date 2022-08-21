KwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma north of KwaZulu-Natal was alive with song, dancing and festivities as thousands of Zulu maidens, amabutho, guests and dignitaries descended on the palace to celebrate King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini’s entering the kraal ceremony on Saturday.

In a beautiful display of the Zulu culture, amabutho and the maidens in their individual groups took turns to go outside the palace’s doorstep and sing the King’s praises.

Amabutho sing as they wait for the king #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/D6OP6TeWxz — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) August 20, 2022

On the other side of the palace, several cows were simultaneously being slaughtered to cater for the 30 000 people that were expected to attend the event.

AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini will on today continue with sacred pre-coronation rituals in Nongoma in KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace. The traditional customs began on Friday night. Over 30 000 people are expected to be in attendance #sabcnew #ZuluRoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/IS9lVg5sQc — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) August 20, 2022

Nearby, amabutho and maidens were getting into circles and dancing in what is called ‘ukusina’ in isiZulu.

Praise singer Buzetsheni Mdletshe put his vast knowledge of the Zulu history on show when he walked from the doorstep of the palace to the kraal singing the King’s praises called ‘ukubongela inkosi’.

While they waited for their King to exit the kraal and enter the venue tent, the maidens and amabutho waited in song and dance.

The kraal is a sacred place in the Zulu culture, women are not allowed to enter it.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was greeted with jubilation, ululations and praises when he entered the venue tent after exiting the kraal.

