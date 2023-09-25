The Democratic Alliance (DA) has officially unveiled Chris Pappas as its premier candidate for the upcoming general election in KwaZulu-Natal. The announcement was made by DA leader John Steenhuisen during a press conference held in Durban this morning.

Chris Pappas, aged 32, made waves in 2021 when he secured his position as the first-ever DA mayor in KwaZulu-Natal.

His political journey reached a significant milestone when he helped the DA wrest control of the uMngeni Municipality from the African National Congress (ANC) with a majority of 42 votes. This electoral triumph handed the DA a one-seat majority in the municipal council.

In addition to his role as mayor, Pappas has been actively involved in the governance of the municipality, serving as the Chairperson of both the Executive Committee and the Economic Development and Planning Committee.

During a succinct address following his nomination, Chris Pappas emphasised the need for courage and hope to drive the DA’s mission of rescuing the province from a decline in various aspects of governance.

He highlighted the importance of a new generation that is not defined by age but rather characterised by a fresh mindset, ambition, and an unwavering commitment to building a non-racial, prosperous nation where leaders prioritise serving the people over any form of abuse of power.

Pappas declared, “And so a new generation is being called upon to deliver this better future. This generation is not defined by age. It is a generation that is defined by a new mindset, a new ambition, a new struggle for a non-racial and prosperous nation where leaders serve the people and not abuse us.”

