Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is today expected to announce the party’s KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate for next year’s national election.

In a statement, the party says the announcement which will be made in Durban is a crucial step in what Steenhuisen says is the DA’s mission to rescue the province.

He says the DA intends to be at the centre of a new government that will make economic growth, job creation and a better life for the residents of the province, its priority.

The DA’s federal chairperson Ivan Meyer will accompany Steenhuisen to KwaZulu-Natal.

DA on a voter registration drive:



Meanwhile, during his interaction with supporters in the Westen Cape, Steenhuisen encouraged them to register to vote in next year’s elections.

The DA leader says he is confident that his party will retain its stronghold in the Western Cape Province.

“The DA is gonna win here but only if all voters register and come out on election day. No one must take anything for granted. We made huge progress here in the Western Cape. We can’t afford to go backward, so we need the people to come up in big numbers and make sure the DA holds on to the Western Cape to make sure that we can continue with our majority here, but then as well we’ve got to make advances in other provinces.”

Additional report by Mercedes Besent.