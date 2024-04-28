All systems go for South Africans voting abroad: Pandor

Reading Time: 2 minutes

International relations and cooperation Minister, Naledi Pandor says it’s all systems go for South Africans who will be voting abroad. Pandor was briefing members of the media at the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster briefing in Pretoria.

Scores of South Africans residing outside the country’s borders have registered to vote in the May 29 elections.

Recently the Democratic Alliance (DA) won its case against the IEC to ensure more voting stations abroad. This after the Electoral Court confirmed that the word “consulate” in the Electoral Act included those headed by honorary consuls.

Pandor says they await the outcomes of the appeal process.

“Arrangements have proceeded as per normal with respect to voting overseas. The only challenge at the moment is to get the appeal processed with respect to the decision of the courts on the honorary consuls. As you know, honorary consuls are individual persons that are asked to represent South Africa.”

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi says all Home Affairs officers across the country will be open on voting day to assist anyone who might be in need of a Temporary Identification Certificate.

He says the certificate will be accepted by the IEC for voting purposes.

Motsoaledi was also briefing members of the media at the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster briefing in Pretoria.

“On the election day all Home Affairs offices will open as long as voting stations are open. Any person who might have a mishap with their ID, will have a right to go to any Home Affairs Office to collect a temporary identification certificate.”

Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster briefs the media: