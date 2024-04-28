Task team to deal with election related crimes set up, says Modise

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Thandi Modise, says a task team to deal with election related crimes has been set up to respond to any form of criminality ahead of the May 29 general elections.

Modise was speaking at the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday. She was joined by Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, and Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni .

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster says all measures are in place and they are ready for the Elections next month. The Defence and Military Veterans Minister says they will work with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that all election related crimes are dealt with in real time.

“A protocol has been established between the department of justice and constitutional development, SAPS and the NPA. To prioritise all election related crimes. Prosecutors will stand by to prosecute offences such as electoral fraud and corruption. Removing and defacing political party and campaigning. Interfering with the duties of electoral officers or forcing anyone to vote anyway they do not wish to.”

Killing of councillors

Recently, two councillors were killed in Mpumalanga and the North West. Police Minister, Bheki Cele, says a task team to deal with political killings has been beefed up and they are making strides.

“There have been special teams, that have been put in place to deal with that. I think in Mpumalanga there is progress that has been made to chase those people that have killed those councillors. We are also working hard to work with communities to prevent this from happening.”

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, says all their officers across the country will be open on election day to assist anyone who might be in need of an Emergency Identification Certificate.

“On the election day all Home Affairs offices will open as long as voting stations are open. Any person who might have a mishap with their ID, will have a tight to go to any home affairs office to collect a temporary identification certificate.”

Voting overseas

International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, says its all systems go for South Africans who will be voting overseas. She says the only thing that is left now is the outcomes of the appeal against the DA’s court ruling that South Africans abroad to be allowed to vote at honorary consuls.

“Arrangements have proceeded as per normal with respect to voting overseas. The only challenge at the moment is to get the appeal processed with respect to the decision of the courts on the honorary consuls. As you know, honorary consuls are individual persons that are asked to represent South Africa.”

Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster briefs the media: