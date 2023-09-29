President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded the late former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aziz Pahad, a Category two Special Official Funeral.

Pahad, an anti-apartheid activist, passed away on September 27, 2023, at the age of 82. He will be buried tomorrow.

The SAPS will be responsible for providing ceremonial elements during the funeral service, which is set to commence at West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

As a mark of respect for Pahad’s contributions and legacy, Ramaphosa has ordered that flags across the country be flown at half-mast until tomorrow evening.

Remembering the ANC stalwart’s Pahads contribution: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In addition to the official recognition of Pahad’s legacy, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have also expressed their commitment to advancing the principles of justice and equality that he stood for. The EFF hailed Pahad’s role in the struggle for democracy and the fight against apartheid, highlighting his enduring commitment to the principles of equality, justice, and human rights.

Pahad served as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1994 to 2008 and was a Member of Parliament from 1994 to 2008.

The EFF acknowledged his contributions to South Africa’s liberation struggle, as well as his diplomatic service on the global stage.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says, “His legacy will forever inspire us to continue the journey toward a more just and equitable society.”

Aziz Pahad represented South Africa on the global stage with distinction

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cde Aziz Pahad was a consummate diplomat not only in the service of our country but in support of causes for freedom and justice elsewhere in the world, notably advocating the plight of the Palestinian people. Endearing of disposition and fierce of principle, he represented our… pic.twitter.com/y8B8cjwLaQ — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 28, 2023

<br />

The life & time of Aziz Pahad by SABC Digital News

Additional reporting by: Zoleka Qodashe