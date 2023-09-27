African National Congress (ANC) stalwart, Aziz Pahad, is fondly remembered for his significant contributions to South Africa, notably his role in shaping the country’s Middle East policy and his staunch opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Pahad passed away at his home in Saxonwold in northern Johannesburg, on Wednesday, surrounded by his family. He was 82.

Pahad served as deputy foreign minister from 1994 to 2008. He was also a member of parliament from 1994 to 2008.

SABC’s International Editor Sophie Mokoena says Pahad played a major role forming South Africa’s foreign policy in the early 2000s,.

Pahad’s political journey

Pahad’s journey in politics spans back to the apartheid era. A staunch advocate for non-racialism, Pahad played a significant role in the establishment of the anti-apartheid movement in the United Kingdom and Europe and held public and secret transition talks with different role players in order to end apartheid.

This eventually led to the unbanning of political organisations, the release of Nelson Mandela and dialogues and discussions that eventually led to a free democratic South Africa.

Amongst his domestic and international accolades, Pahad was awarded the Ubuntu or Tambo Lifetime Achievement Diplomacy Award in 2022 in recognition of his role in forging peace in conflict ridden countries in some parts of the African continent.

Remembering ANC Stalwart Aziz Pahad: Terry Bell

<br />

The life & time of Aziz Pahad by SABC Digital News