Judgment in the bail application of one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to be handed down in the High Court in Pretoria today.

In October last year, Bongani Ntanzi applied for bail, citing exceptional circumstances.

He is one of five men accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain. Ntanzi maintains that he’s been framed for the murder and that there are compelling reasons why he should be granted bail.

Meyiwa was gunned down at singer Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus, south-east of Johannesburg, in October 2014.

The case will resume next month.

In February, accused number three Mthobisi Mncube requested a new lawyer, who will replace Attorney TT Thobane.

Mncube and four other men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.