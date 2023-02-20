Accused number three in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is heading to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Mthobisi Mncube wants a new lawyer, who will replace Attorney TT Thobane.

Mncube and four other men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Last year, accused number 1 & 2 Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya also terminated the services of Attorney TT Thobane and acquired the services of Sipho Ramosepele.

The case had to be postponed to May this year for Ramosepele to familiarize himself with the case.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says, “Accused number three in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will appear today at the Pretoria High Court for this new legal representative to come on record. The state will make available copies of the docket and transcripts to ensure that they are ready when the trial resumes in May.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: