e-Natis expert cross examination continues in Meyiwa murder trial

The Senzo Meyiwa trial will resume in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, with the cross examination of Electronic National Administration Traffic Information System (e-Natis) expert, Christopher Matlou.

Matlou earlier refuted claims by accused number one in the trial Muzi Sibiya that he was not in Gauteng between 2013 and 2015.

The court however heard that e-Natis records show that Sibiya applied for a learners license twice in Brakpan and Boksburg in 2014.

Sibiya and four co-accused are facing charges relating to the former Bafana Bafana captain’s murder.

Meyiwa was shot and killed while at the parental home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus on the East Rand in October 2014.

