The African National Congress Veterans League (ANCVL) says there is nothing untoward on the invitation of former ANC NEC member, Tony Yengeni, to its conference this weekend.

The third ANC Veterans League conference is set to start in Boksburg east of Johannesburg later this afternoon until Sunday.

Earlier, Yengeni expressed dissatisfaction after been told that he will only be allowed to attend on the last day of the conference on Sunday, and was also seeking clarity.

This after the deputy convener of the Veterans League, Suzan Shabangu, said due to budgetary constraints, all former NEC members are only allowed to attend the closure of their conference.

Yengeni was initially touted to contest the current convener, Dr Snuki Zikalala, for the presidential position, but he was not nominated by branches.

Conference proceedings

The three-day meeting is set to receive an open address from party Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, and the closing address by party President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Almost 500 delegates from various provinces will attend.

Media engagement programme for the ANC Veterans League’s 3rd National Conference held at Birchwood Hotel from the 28-30 July 2023. #ANCVL3NC#ANCVL3 pic.twitter.com/5HwHuM6f1i — ANC Veterans League (@ANCVL_) July 28, 2023

Although Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces are also coming, their delegates will however not participate as voting delegates.

Addressing the media on the preparations yesterday, Dr Snuki Zikalala says their delegates are ready for their much-awaited conference.

Dr Zikalala also stressed that there are a number of issues that will come up for discussion which include the welfare of ex-combatants, giving more power to the Integrity Commission as well as registering their dissatisfaction about the relationship that the current ANC has with the Economic Freedom Fighters.

VIDEO | ANC Veterans League to hold its National Conference: