ANC’s calibre of candidates for election critical: Zikalala

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ANC’s Veterans League has accused former President Jacob Zuma of decampaigning the ruling party.

The league released a statement, following Zuma’s announcement that he would not be campaigning for the ANC ahead of next year’s election and that he would instead vote for the MK party.

In a media statement, the league said that the calibre of candidates nominated-would be an important factor in helping the ANC remain in power.

Dr Snuki Zikalala is the president of the ANC’s Veterans League, “The calibre of candidates who are nominated to be in the provincial legislature, and the national legislature should be comrades who have impeccable credentials, who are not involved in crime, who do not have criminal records. Those who have not been fingered by the Zondo Commission. The Zondo Commission said that there were 97 politicians, some of them members of the NEC, who were fingered in state capture and with those 97, five of them have appeared in front of the integrity commission and 92 of them have not. So, we’re saying those who were fingered, and did not go to the integrity commission, and did not go to a DC they must not be eligible.”