Msimang withdraws resignation after meeting with Mbalula

Deputy President of the African National Congress (ANC) Veteran’s League Mavuso Msimang has withdrawn his resignation from the governing party.

The ANC stalwart tendered his resignation to party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula last week, accusing the party of lacking urgency in addressing unethical behaviour and ill-discipline amongst members.

Msimang has rejoined the party following a meeting between him and Mbalula on 12 December, facilitated by the Veterans League.

In a statement on Thursday, the party acknowledged Msimang’s concerns and committed to exclude members implicated by the Zondo Commission from its lists, if they have not been cleared by the party’s Integrity Commission.

It has also supported Msimang’s right to speak up against any malfeasance impacting the interests of society.

In addition, Mbalula has apologised for comments he made, impugning the integrity of Msimang when he suggested that the latter was vulnerable to taking a bribe from a newly established political formation, or, any other source.