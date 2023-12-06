Struggle stalwart Dr Mavuso Msimang resigns from ANC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Struggle stalwart and Deputy President of the ANC Veterans League Dr Mavuso Msimang has resigned from the governing party.

In 1960, Msimang served in the ANC’s armed wing Umkhonto we Sizwe in Tanzania and later became its Chief of Communications in 1967.

He cited endemic corruption in the ANC with the current leadership showing no urgency to deal with the matter as some of the reasons forcing him to leave the party he has called home for almost his entire life.

In the wake of declined support for the ANC in the 2021 local elections, Mavuso Msimang has been critical of factional politics in the ANC.

Outspoken on corruption, he did not even hesitate to say President Cyril Ramaphosa must step aside following the Phala Phala saga.

He also led a charge for all members who have been accused of criminality or recommended for referral to courts, not be allowed to continue in office and not to be considered for nomination to represent the ANC in the national and provincial legislatures after the 2024 elections.

But, he says all this has fallen on deaf ears prompting him to leave the organisation he has been a member for more than 60 years.

