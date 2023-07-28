Just hours before the start of the African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League Conference, its presidential hopeful, Tony Yengeni, has been barred from contesting for the post.

Yengeni was set to square up with party veteran, Dr Snuki Zikalala, who is the Convener of the Veterans League.

He says he got an invitation that he can only attend the conference as a guest and not as a delegate.

The letter from the deputy convener Suzan Shabangu, seen by SABC News, said he can only attend on the first and the last day of the conference.

But he insists that he will attend as a Veterans League member in good standing.

At least 450 voting delegates from six provinces with the exception of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are expected to attend the gathering.

VIDEO | ANC Veterans League to hold its National Conference: